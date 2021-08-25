Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Firefighters work to keep California fire from Lake Tahoe

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Sonner/AP
Smoke from wildfires in neighboring California blankets neighborhood streets in suburban Sparks, Nev., just east of Reno, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Washoe County School District closed all schools including those in Reno, Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe on Monday due to the hazardous air quality. The county health district urged the general public to "stay inside as much as possible" due to conditions expected to continue through Wednesday. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)
Western Wildfires Nevada Schools
Posted at 7:31 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 22:31:51-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An army of firefighters is trying to keep a huge wildfire from pushing toward Lake Tahoe, the blue alpine lake surrounded by resort communities straddling the California-Nevada state line.

The Caldor Fire is just 9% contained Tuesday after scorching over 180 square miles and destroying at least 455 homes southwest of Lake Tahoe.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Thom Porter says the fire is knocking on the door of the Lake Tahoe basin, and all efforts are being made to keep it out.

Porter says the Caldor Fire is now the nation's No. 1 priority for firefighting resources.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7