Fires harming California's efforts to curb climate change

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (AP) — California's top fire official says blazes raging across Northern California are wiping out forests that are central to plans to reduce carbon emissions and are testing projects designed to protect communities.

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said Wednesday fires are exceedingly resistant to control in drought-sapped vegetation and are on pace to exceed last year's record of land burned.

His comments came hours before a new fast-moving blaze erupted in he Northern California community of Clearlake, wiping out homes.

New evacuations were ordered and electricity remained cut to thousands of customers to prevent powerlines from sparking new fires.