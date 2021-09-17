Watch
Giant California sequoias wrapped in aluminum as fire nears

AP
This photo provided by the Southern Area Blue Incident Management Team on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2021, shows the giant sequoia known as the General Sherman Tree with its base wrapped in a fire-resistant blanket to protect it from the intense heat of approaching wildfires at Sequoia National Forest in California. (Southern Area Blue Incident Management Team via AP)
Posted at 12:53 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 15:53:53-04

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighting crews are using a novel technique to defend California's iconic giant sequoias from a lightning-caused wildfire in the Sierra Nevada.

Firefighters have wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in fire-resistant aluminum and other trees and buildings in Sequoia National Park are also wrapped. That's to protect the General Sherman Tree and the others from a wildfire that's expected to reach a grove of 2,000 sequoias within days.

Fire officials say the fire didn't grow much on Thursday. But a wildfire in the region last year killed thousands of sequoias, some of them as tall as high-rises and thousands of years old.

