Gifford Fire burns 39,676 acres, 5% contained

While acreage grew once again overnight on the Gifford Fire, containment efforts did not.

The fire has scorched 39,676 acres and remained 5 percent contained as of Sunday morning, according to CAL FIRE.

The Gifford Fire is made up of a series of fires that broke out Friday afternoon off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

WATCH: Ranchers lose cattle in Gifford Fire

Ranchers grapple with destruction from Gifford Fire

It's burning in steep and rugged terrain, with the majority of the fire activity Saturday happening south of Highway 166 in the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County, according to a forest service spokesperson.

The area is just west of the Madre Fire burn area. Fire officials are hoping burn scars from that fire will help in control efforts for the Gifford Fire. They also say they were better prepared for this fire, already having access to certain gates they had difficulty getting through last month, calling the process “more streamlined and efficient.”

Three people have been injured by the fire so far. One civilian, who reportedly suffered burn injuries, and two contractors involved in a UTV rollover.

As of Saturday night, 60 structures were threatened and evacuation warnings and orders had been issued to 226 people, including:

Orders:



LPF-016

LPF-017

LPF-018

LPF-019

LPF-165

SLC-335

SLC-336

SLC-337

SBC-159A

SBC-161A

SBC163

SBC167

Warnings:

San Luis Obispo County



LPF-015

SLC-297

Santa Barbara County



SBC-159B

SBC-161B

SBC-169-A

CAL FIRE

A temporary evacuation center is now open at Benjamin Foxen Elementary School, 4949 Foxen Canyon Rd., in Santa Maria.

Highway 166 remains closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama. There is no estimated time for reopening.

WATCH: Firefighters battle large flames on day 1 of Gifford Fire

Video from the Gifford Fire on 8/1/25

For evacuees needing help with livestock or large animals due to the fire, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at (805) 681-4332.

Other pets can be brought to the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society at 111 Commerce Dr. in Buellton.

Air quality alerts and watches have also been issued for Santa Barbara County due to the fire.

To sign up for emergency alerts in San Luis Obispo County, click here. For Santa Barbara County, click here.

The cause is listed as under investigation.

