Gifford Fire crews focus on hot spots, suppression repair as temperatures heat up

The Gifford Fire is holding at 131,589 acres and 95% containment as of Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say crews are now focused on increasing containment lines, extinguishing hot spots, and performing suppression repair work. With a Red Flag Warning starting Thursday, some crews have also been identified to respond to any potential new fires in the area.

More than 2,700 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, a little more than half the number of crews at the height of the firefight.

All evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County have been lifted, but some remain in San Luis Obispo County. Residents in San Luis Obispo County can check whether their property is included in evacuations by visiting this link.

The Gifford Fire broke out on August 1, along Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

Five structures have been confirmed destroyed by the fire. Nine firefighters have been reported injured, along with three civilian injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

