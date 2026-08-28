Highway 1 closed as firefighters battle Timber, Plaskett fires

Highway 1 is closed in two locations along the Big Sur coast as firefighters continue to battle two out-of-control wildfires.

The southern closure begins just about 10 miles north of the San Luis Obispo County line at mile marker 16 and continues north to mile marker 10.2.

This closure is due to the Plaskett Fire, which has burned more than 2,700 acres since it broke out on Wednesday. There is no containment.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following Monterey County zones: MRY-F034, MRY-F035, MRY-F036, and MRY-G016.

Monterey County Zones under evacuation orders due to the Plaskett Fire are highlighted in red. Yellow-highlighted zones are under evacuation warnings.

The second closure along Highway 1 for the Timber Fire is between mile marker 56 in the north and mile marker 45 in the south.

The space between the two closures is open only to people who are already located in that area.

The Timber Fire has grown to more than 23,300 acres and is just 21% contained. It has been burning since August 8.

Multiple areas are under evacuation orders and warnings.