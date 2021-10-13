Highway closures due to Alisal Fire prompt travelers to take alternate routes

Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast remains closed because of the Alisal Fire and that's led to some traffic delays.

Vehicles are being turned around southbound at Las Cruces and redirected to either Interstate 5 or Highway 154.

Like many, Janelle Sanchez was traveling down the coast Tuesday, headed south to her hometown of San Diego, but was hit with road closures.

"I was visiting my daughter up in Napa and my sister lives in San Luis Obispo so I was just trying to get home,” said Sanchez.

Caltrans has set up barricades with multiple workers in charge of redirecting traffic over to Highway 154.

Campers and bicyclists Don and Laurie Metzger were going to travel down the 101 prior to the closure.

"Now because of the fire we are going to make a little detour up the hill down to Solvang and sorta re-group and hop into Santa Barbara hopefully tomorrow,” Metzger said.

Nicholas Romero, who works at Tajiguas Ranch which has now been evacuated, says he was there prior to the evacuations.

"I am worried because this is something historic in Tajiguas. There have been fires that have just been surrounding the area but this one in such little time made its way to the Tajiguas,” said Romero.

His main concern now is his wife and kids who live in Hollister Canyon.

"I just want to go down there to see how things are, to see if they will need to be evacuated and get my wife and kids out of there,” he said.

Caltrans workers will be out near Las Cruces all night redirecting traffic and making sure no vehicles are going through this closure for the safety of drivers as well as those fire crews battling the fire.

As of right now, there is no estimated time as to when Highway 101 will re-open.