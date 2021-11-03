Watch
Hope after wildfire: Tiny sequoias could grow into giants

Noah Berger/AP
Caryssa Rouser, a propagation specialist with Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, plants a sequoia tree on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 23:30:59-04

SEQUOIA CREST, Calif. (AP) — Tiny giant sequoia seedlings have been planted in a California community where wildfire destroyed homes and the massive trees.

The nonprofit Archangel Ancient Tree Archive last week led an unusual effort to replace torched sequoias with offspring from some of the world’s oldest and largest trees.

The group, which collects the genetics of the world’s most significant trees, planted 150 trees devastated by last year’s Castle Fire.

Extraordinary measures have been taken to protect the big trees from intense fires that wiped out more than 10% of their population last year.

At least hundreds more sequoias died in fires this year, but the tally is incomplete.

