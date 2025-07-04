Madre Fire prompts evacuations: Here's how to determine your Evacuation Zone

The Madre Fire has burned tens of thousands of acres in San Luis Obispo County and prompted evacuations for more than 200 residents.

San Luis Obispo County Evacuation Orders:



Zones LPF-017, SLC-226, SLC-240, SLC-263 SLC-264, SLC-265, SLC-298, SLC-299, SLC-312, SLC-337 and SLC-338

San Luis Obispo County Evacuation Warnings:



Zones SLC-225, SLC-300, SLC-313, SLC-339 and SLC-358

An evacuation center has been set up at the California Valley Community Services District located at 13080 Soda Lake Road.

How can San Luis Obispo County residents determine their Evacuation Zone?

"We want everyone to know their Evacuation Zone, and you can find your Evacuation Zone by going to ReadySLO.org under 'Prepare.' There you will find a link that will give you a map, and you can enter your address and you can put your address in, and once you do that, it will identify which zone that you live in," explained Scott Jalbert, San Luis Obispo County's Director of Emergency Services. "We encourage our residents to do this ahead of time, because we utilize these zones for cases like we're seeing in the Madre Fire, where we have large-scale evacuations and we use the zones to identify the areas that are being evacuated.”

Jalbert also advises residents to prepare for a potential evacuation or other emergency by packing a "go bag" with supplies for up to 72 hours away from home, including clothes, medications, and pet supplies.

“Fortunately, due to the area, only 200 residents have been impacted, thus far," Jalbert said about the Madre Fire. "We have several evacuation orders and warnings throughout the area. Depending on what the fire does, we could add additional orders and warnings, and we encourage local residents to be prepared and pay attention.”

Sign up for emergency alerts

San Luis Obispo County has two emergency alert systems.

Reverse 911 provides urgent emergency information related to law enforcement and security-related events, including evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. Click here to register for Reverse 911 alerts.

AlertSLO is a new system that provides information about severe weather, major highway closures, planned power outages, and other emergencies. Click here to register for AlertSLO notifications.

Residents of Santa Barbara County can sign up for emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org.