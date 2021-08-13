Watch
Lawsuit: US withholding wildfire fuel break information

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Daniel Kim/AP
Members of Emergency Wildfire Forest Management Project work together to construct shaded fuel breaks by hand pruning vegetation to minimize fire risk in the Sierra Foothills in Colfax, Calif. Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)
California Wildfire Management
Posted at 4:31 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 19:31:23-04

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists are accusing federal land managers of illegally withholding information about plans to build fuel breaks to slow wildfires across six western states.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed suit in federal court in Reno this week under the Freedom of Information Act.

It says the Bureau of Land Management has failed to respond to its requests regarding environmental assessments used to create the fuel breaks by clearing forests and shrubs.

The lawsuit says the projects could harm federally protected fish and wildlife across an area twice as big as the states of New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio combined.

