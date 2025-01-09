Local reactions to Los Angeles County wildfires

The devastating fires in the Los Angeles area have wide-reaching impacts, even here on the Central Coast.

With evacuations and thousands of people displaced from their homes, locals are wondering about their friends and family in the affected areas — like Del Owen, whose daughters' close friend was evacuated from the Santa Monica area.

“I was worried," Owen admitted. "It just made me start thinking about the logistics for anyone in that community.”

Owen took it upon herself to start gathering donations to help the displaced people and pets in the affected wildfire areas of Los Angeles County. Things like towels, tents, pet crates, pet beds, and clean clothes are just some of the items Owen plans on taking south when the roads clear up.

According to the Red Cross, as of noon on January 8, more than 1,260 people were in their shelters across the Los Angeles area.

“I think it's important to gather what we think they need and get it there," Owen stated. "And if it's not used, it can be donated to Goodwill.”

For Shari Delp, the news of the fire sparked memories of her own, surviving the Corral Canyon fires near Malibu in 1996.

Mike Meadows/AP Los Angeles Sheriff?s Deputies prepare to move as wildfire flames engulf the Corral Canyon hillside in Malibu, California on Monday, Oct. 21, 1996. The Calabasas fire had burned more than 4,500 acres by early evening. (AP Photo/Mike Meadows)

“The winds were picking up so much. There were big fireballs," Delp recalled. "They were actually going across Pacific Coast Highway where I was headed, so I didn't see how I could even drive that way.“

Others on the Nextdoor app had other local connections.

One woman said, "In the blink of an eye, everything changed by 12 today. The winds switched direction from east to west and Old Topanga is being evacuated today. There is no power from Newbury Park to Santa Monica. Northern Santa Monica is also being evacuated. We decided to travel to Newbury Park to welcome family and friends from Old Topanga."

When Delp thinks back to her experience back in 1996, she's reminded of the emotions she felt at the time and the fact she was able to stay safe through it all thanks to the firefighters that were on the scene.

“Your first thing is just thinking about what do I do now and then, and there's a fear aspect," Delp said. "You feel that vulnerability that you normally maybe don’t.”

While the Red Cross doesn’t take physical donations, they are taking monetary donations to help assist with disasters like the Los Angeles Fire.

For more information on shelters and ways to donate you can go here.