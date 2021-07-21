Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast

items.[0].image.alt
Julie Jacobson/AP
The Staten Island Ferry departs from the Manhattan terminal through a haze of smoke with the Statue of Liberty barely visible, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in New York. Wildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that's currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as the massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
APTOPIX Western Wildfires
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 13:57:42-04

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wildfires in the U.S. West are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as the massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air.

Strong winds blew smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states.

The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning in Oregon in the state’s worst fire season in recent memory choked the local skies with pea-soup smoke but also impacted air quality several thousand miles away.

The largest wildfire burning in the nation is Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, which has grown to 616 square miles — or about half the size of Rhode Island.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today