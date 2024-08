Crews are making good progress on a fire that broke out west of Templeton Saturday afternoon.

As of Monday morning, the Cypress Fire along Santa Rosa Creek Road and Cypress Mountain Road was 65 percent contained. The fire has charred 88 acres, but there has been no growth in more than a day.

CAL FIRE reports the fire is holding within the containment lines, but a lot of mop up is needed due to heavy brush.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.