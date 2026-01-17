Planned burning on Camino Cielo Ridge starts this month

A prescribed burn has been scheduled to begin on January 18 in the Camino Cielo Ridge Area near Painted Cave and Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County. This area includes Painted Cave, Haney East, and Haney West.

Depending on weather conditions, such as changing winds and air quality, the burn is expected to take place over approximately two weeks.

These prescribed, or planned, burns are coordinated by the Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board.

The burn will be monitored throughout its entire duration, and conditions have been made to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County.

This burn is part of the Santa Barbara Community Defense Zone project. The project's goal is to reduce hazardous fuels to reduce wildfire risk.

In a press release, the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) said it is difficult to predict which parts of the county will be able to smell smoke.

The APCD recommends avoiding intense outdoor activities and remaining indoors as much as possible, especially for those with heart or lung conditions.