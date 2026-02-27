Prescribed burn in Camino Cielo Ridge area set to take place over next week

The U.S. Forest Service will conduct a prescribed burn in the Camino Cielo Ridge area above Santa Barbara from February 27 to March 6.

About 26 acres near Painted Cave Road and Highway 154 will be burned, with crews on-site 24/7 while smoke or heat remains.

The burn is part of the Santa Barbara Community Defense Zone, aimed at reducing wildfire risk by removing hazardous vegetation.

Work will only proceed under weather conditions that help steer smoke away from populated areas.

The project is coordinated with regional air quality agencies and fire partners, including Santa Barbara County Fire, CAL FIRE, Chumash Fire, and The Nature Conservancy, to limit smoke impacts and ensure public safety.