Prescribed burn planned in Huasna area Sunday

CAL FIRE SLO plans to conduct a prescribed burn on Sunday of approximately 2,000 acres at Huasna Ranch.

"Using prescribed fire to manage vegetation in this manner enhances natural resources and meets fire management goals and objectives by reducing fuel loading, improving rangeland production, and diversifying vegetation structure," fire officials said in a press release.

CAL FIRE SLO is coordinating with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and the San Luis Obispo County Range Improvement Association on this burn.

