Prescribed burn training to take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base beginning August 1

The Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes beginning August 1 through September 2.

The training burning will occur near Watt Road and approximately 100 acres of grassland will be burned over multiple days within the burn window.

Burning will occur between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) says due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burns.

When you smell smoke or it is visible in your area, APCD advises avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and remaining indoors as much as possible. APCD says these precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions.

According to APCD, planned burns like this one can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts on watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.