There are prescribed burns scheduled for this week in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

One is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 29 in Montaña de Oro State Park.

The burn will occur west of Pecho Valley Road and slightly north of Hazard Canyon.

It is expected to last through Friday, December 9, and burn approximately 200 brush piles.

California State Parks is conducting the burn in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.

Officials say this is to reduce fuel loading and wildfire threat in a diseased and declining eucalyptus forest.

The second prescribed burn is scheduled for Midland School, at Figueroa Mountain Road in Los Olivos.

It is planned for Tuesday, November 29, and is expected to last through Saturday, December 3, depending on conditions.

Approximately 400 acres of sage scrub and Oak woodland will be burned.

This is to complete the Spaulding/Midland prescribed burn that occurred October 10 through 12.

Burning was not able to be completed during that week due to unfavorable weather conditions.

This burn is to achieve strategic wildland fuel reduction in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire for the residential communities of Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates, and Midland School.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department along with air pollution control districts from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Joaquin Valley, and Ventura counties and the California Air Resources Board.

However, this burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal.

If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts on watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

Nearby residents should prepare for the potential for residual smoke in the evening hours and into the morning on the following day of the burn.

A portable air monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.

If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.

Santa Barbara County air pollution control district and fire officials say if you smell smoke or if it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.