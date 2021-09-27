Progress made on California fire that displaced thousands

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on a forest fire that displaced thousands of people near Shasta Lake in Northern California.

Lighter winds and cooler weather are slowing the Fawn Fire as it moves toward the shores of the lake and away from populated areas north of the city of Redding.

The fire at one point threatened 9,000 buildings but the number dropped to about 2,000 on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, the Fawn Fire has burned 8,559 acres and is 50% contained.

The fire, believed to be started by a woman who has since been charged with arson, has destroyed at least 130 homes.

More than 2,000 fire personnel are battling the blaze.

Other major fires include a pair of forest fires burning for more than two weeks in the heart of giant sequoia country.

The KNP Complex has burned 46,976 acres as of Monday morning and is 8% contained. The Windy Fire to the south of the KNP Complex has burned 85,383 acres and is just 2% contained.

Smoke from the fires has been impacting Central Coast skies for several days.