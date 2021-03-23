Menu

Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Report: California wildfire sparked when tree hit power line

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ethan Swope/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric Company employee sprays water on a burning telephone pole at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif. Officials say the wildfire that killed four people and destroyed more than 200 buildings last year was caused when tree branches came into contact with PG&E power lines. Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection seized equipment belonging to PG&E after the Zogg Fire. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
California Wildfire Report
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 14:21:29-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed more than 200 buildings last year was sparked when tree branches came into contact with Pacific Gas & Electric power lines.

Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection seized equipment belonging to PG&E after the Zogg Fire tore through rural communities in Shasta and Tehama counties.

Cal Fire said Monday that the investigation has determined that the blaze was caused by a pine tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by the utility.

PG&E officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Streaming news 24/7