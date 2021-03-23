Report: California wildfire sparked when tree hit power line

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed more than 200 buildings last year was sparked when tree branches came into contact with Pacific Gas & Electric power lines.

Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection seized equipment belonging to PG&E after the Zogg Fire tore through rural communities in Shasta and Tehama counties.

Cal Fire said Monday that the investigation has determined that the blaze was caused by a pine tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by the utility.

PG&E officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.