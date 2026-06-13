San Luis Obispo County Fire responds to vegetation fire off Highway 58

UPDATE (1:01 p.m.): Officials say the fire has been revised to 65 acres. However, it's spreading at a moderate rate and could grow up to 300 acres.

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ORIGINAL STORY: Crews with San Luis Obispo County Fire are responding to a report of a vegetation fire off Boulder Creek Rd south of Highway 58.

Officials say the fire broke out around 12:10 p.m. and has burned approximately 100 acres so far. They are advising people to avoid the area as they work to contain the fire.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.