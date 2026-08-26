Second fire breaks out along Big Sur coast

The Plaskett Fire broke out Wednesday morning along the Big Sur coast, south of the Timber Fire, which has been burning for more than two weeks.

The new fire was first reported at about 11 a.m. east of the community of Plaskett in Monterey County. It is burning in the Los Padres National Forest off Forest Rd 23S10, east of Los Burros Road.

As of 2 p.m., the fire had burned 100 acres, according to CAL FIRE, and was 0% contained.

Fire officials say initial mapping indicates multiple structures may be threatened.

An evacuation order is in effect for zone MRY-F036 in Monterey County.

Evacuation warnings are in place for zones MRY-F035 and MRY-F037.

Firefighters are working to evacuate residents and prepare homes for structure defense.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Timber Fire has burned more than 17,800 acres since August 8. It was 23% contained as of midday on Wednesday.

Multiple evacuation orders and warnings are in effect. Click here for a map of the zones currently under evacuation.

WATCH: Timber Fire Operations Update



