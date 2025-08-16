Some firefighters released from Gifford Fire as containment increases to 73%

The Gifford Fire is 73% contained as of Saturday morning, with acreage burned holding at 132,605 acres.

Fire officials said Friday evening that staffing is being reduced because of the success of backfiring operations earlier in the week. Just less than 4,800 personnel remain assigned to the Gifford Fire, down from a high of nearly 4,980 on Wednesday.

The northwest area of the fire in the Garcia Wilderness remains uncontained but fire officials say crews are making progress, aided by improved weather conditions, including higher humidity overnight.

The Gifford Fire broke out on August 1, along Highway 166 east of Santa Maria. The highway was reopened on Wednesday, but Caltrans says drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes as road crews repair damage caused by the fire.

Five structures have been confirmed destroyed by the fire. Many evacuation orders and warnings have been downgraded or canceled in recent days, but there are several that remain in effect.

Residents in San Luis Obispo County can check whether their property is included in evacuations by visiting this link.

For the latest information on evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County, click here.

The following road closures also remain in effect:



Pozo Road from Las Pilitas Road to Red Hill Road

River Road from Park Hill Road to Pozo Road

Park Hill Road from River Road to Pozo Road

Avenales Ranch Road from Pozo Road to the south end

Santa Margarita Lake Road

Hi Mountain Road

Nine firefighters have been reported injured, along with three civilian injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.