Training burn underway at UCSB's Sedgwick Reserve

About 25 acres will be burned in Santa Barbara County as part of a Prescribed Fire Training Exchange that began on Friday.

In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension, the prescribed fire will continue through Saturday on the UCSB Sedgwick Reserve northeast of Los Olivos. A mixture of grasses and oak woodland will be burned.

How long the burn will last is dependent on weather and air quality conditions that favor smoke dispersion.

Officials advise the public to take precautions such as avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and staying inside as much as possible when smoke can be seen or smelled.

A statewide prescribed burn map is viewable on the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website.