Vegetation fire breaks out near Highway 46 East in Paso Robles, potential for 50 acres

A vegetation fire is broke out Saturday afternoon and is burning east of Paso Robles.

The brush fire broke out east of Highway 46 East near Geneseo Rd. just after 5 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire has scorched 10 acres within 20 minutes and has the potential to grow to 50 acres.

It is burning near Toblin James Winery, authorities said.

It is unclear if any structures are immediately threatened.

Crews from CAL FIRE SLO and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

