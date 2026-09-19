Vegetation fire contained in abandoned vineyard near Geneseo Road

Fire crews stopped the forward progress of a one-acre vegetation fire burning in an abandoned vineyard off Geneseo Road on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

In a social media update posted at 2:36 p.m., the agencies said units were on scene of the fire and had halted its spread.

No injuries, threatened structures or evacuations were reported in the update. Fire officials said crews were expected to remain at the scene for about one hour.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.