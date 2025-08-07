Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wildfire erupts near Lake Piru in Ventura County

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for several areas.
Canyon Fire, Lake Piru, Ventura County, Aug. 7, 2025
A brush fire erupted near Lake Piru in Ventura County on Thursday afternoon.

The Canyon Fire is estimated to be about 600 acres as of 3:15 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for several areas, including the Lake Piru Recreation Area and some of the surrounding areas, according to NBC LA. It's unclear how many residents and structures may be affected.

Seven firefighter helicopters and about 100 personnel are involved in battling the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

It began around 1:25 p.m. north of Highway 126 east of the Los Angeles County line, and flames were expected to spread into Los Angeles County, according to NBC Los Angeles.

It's unclear what may have led to the fire.

