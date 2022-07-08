Watch Now
Wildfire rages near Yosemite grove of giant sequoia trees

California Wildfires
In this photo released by the National Park Service, the Washburn Fire burns near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Thursday, July 7, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 08, 2022
A portion of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees, officials said.

The Washburn fire forced park officials on Thursday to close Mariposa Grove, which is the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and features more than 500 mature giant sequoias.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the trees were burned in the wildfire. The rest of the park remains open.

Firefighters were working from the ground and the air to contain the blaze in the southern part of the national park, officials said in a tweet Thursday.

As of 10 a.m. on Friday, the fire had reportedly burned 46 acres.

The cause is under investigation.

