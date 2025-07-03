Wildfire smoke impacting Central Coast air quality

Smoke from the Madre Fire is impacting the air quality for some communities on the Central Coast.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and Public Health Department, the Cuyama, California Valley and Carrizo Plains areas are seeing the biggest impact.

However, officials warn that changing winds could cause the smoke to reach other parts of the county, and they expect skies to remain hazy throughout the weekend with higher than normal ozone levels and fine particulate concentrations. There could also be ash.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and Health Department also issued an Air Quality Watch due to the Madre Fire, warning that local air quality conditions can change quickly.

Air District officials recommend taking the following precautions if you smell smoke or see ash falling:



Head indoors and remain indoors, if possible

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing additional smoke inside

Avoid driving when possible and use “recycle” or re-circulate mode to avoid drawing smoky air into the car

Drink plenty of fluids to keep respiratory membranes moist

If you are an essential worker and must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions, the use of a properly fitted N-95 mask provides protection

Creating a “clean air room” is also recommended. Click here to learn how.

To check the air quality in your area, visit the following websites:

