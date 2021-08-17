Watch
Winds drive NorCal wildfire toward Susanville

Ethan Swope/AP
A home burns on Jeters Road as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 395 south of Janesville, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region threatens to spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California.
California Wildfires
Posted at 11:56 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 14:56:19-04

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters face more dangerously windy weather as they struggle to keep the nation's largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California county seat and other small communities.

Forecasters have issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions for most of Tuesday in the area of the month-old Dixie Fire. Authorities say the fire is only a few miles from Susanville, the seat of Lassen County and home to some 18,000 people, two state prisons and a casino.

The fire has already destroyed more than 1,000 homes and other buildings and is only a third contained.

