Fire weather concerns through the holiday

Temperatures were warm across the region with highs reaching the mid 80's easily this afternoon, and wind speeds peaking in the San Gabriel mountains at 70 mph.

In the San Luis Obispo area the we've been having some Santa Lucia winds, while in the Ventura and further south area there have been very intense Santa Ana winds causing a red flag warning to be in place until 3pm Monday afternoon.

SLO has an extended wind advisory through Sunday evening with gusts up to 25mph, while the Red Flag Warning area south of Santa Barbara will experience wind speeds around 55 mph.

The red flag warning although not in out viewing area is still close enough to pose some potential problems to the south coast and SLO.

With heightened fire weather the next few days, if a fire did spark up it could move rapidly towards the Central Coast.

Temperatures will stay warm Monday again, but return to seasonable norms Tuesday and Wednesday with high level clouds making a return as well.

Models are showing another wind event midweek, but not as intense as the one happening currently.

Heading into the holiday weekend things will warm up again, Thanksgiving will be mostly clear but breezy.