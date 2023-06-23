First weekend of the summer is bringing in warmer temperatures and breezy conditions

After a couple of gloomy, windy days, the Central Coast is finally starting to warm up.

Interior valleys saw the biggest changes with models showing that Paso Robles was 11 degrees warmer than Thursday, Shandon nine degrees warmer and both Santa Ynez and California Valley were four degrees warmer.

Paso Robles saw a high of 75 degrees and Santa Ynez just slightly behind at 73 degrees.

A sun-cloud mix prevailed near the coast and coastal valleys. Although the marine layer developed overnight bringing in some morning clouds, there was some clearing especially in the coastal valleys.

Coastal Valleys stayed in the upper 60s with both San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria seeing a high of 69 degrees.

Santa Barbara saw highs in the mid 70s while Pismo Beach held on to the upper 60s trying to fight off those dense clouds.

Morro Bay and Cambria saw a high of 64 degrees thanks to those cloudy conditions.

What is in store for the weekend? Models are showing some fog and morning clouds build up overnight with some clearing happening in the afternoon.

Winds are also picking up in the afternoon in our coastal valleys, you can expect west winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

In western Santa Barbara conditions, winds are expected to be more active with northwest winds reaching 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

In terms of temperatures, Saturday will be very similar to Friday, but there will be a slight dip into a cooler Sunday in our coastal valleys and beaches.

Very different scene for the interior valleys where the warmup will gradually continue reaching a high of 95 degrees by next Friday.

If visiting a lake is in your plans this weekend, Lake Nacimiento will be the warmest with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lake Cachuma will stay in the mid 70s while Lopez Lake is expected to hit 67 degrees on Saturday and 65 degrees on Sunday.

Enjoy your weekend!