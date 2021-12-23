Flood Advisories issued for the Central Coast

Flood advisories have been issued across the Central Coast in response to previous rainfall and expected afternoon accumulations.

Heavy rain through the morning has already caused some localized pooling and flooding, that combined with rain rates approaching one inch per hour have prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flood advisories for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The advisories expire at 4:00pm on December 23rd but could be extended should conditions warrant it.

Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near the Alisal burn scar, as well as minor flooding of roadways and small streams.

Here is a bit more information... the rain has caused minor flooding and shallow mud across the Central Coast. Many areas in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have already seen between 0.50 and 2.00 inches of rain with this storm. Rainfall rates between 0.33 and 0.75 inches per hour will be common across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through early this afternoon, with locally higher rates possible. The highest rates are expected across southern Santa Barbara county, including the Alisal burn scar.

Take caution on roads and do not cross standing water.

