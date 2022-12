A Flood Advisory has been issued for the coastal areas of San Luis Obispo County and will remain in effect through 3:15PM this afternoon.

Radar has indicated heavy rainfall with potential of producing urban and small stream flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Slow down on roads and highways. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

For a look at the full forecast check out this story.