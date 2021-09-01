Foggy and drizzly conditions expected through the Wednesday morning commute

Onshore flow and a trough of low pressure have worked together to bring foggy and drizzly conditions to the central coast and southern California. The morning commute will include these conditions, so it's advised commuters provide extra time to get to their destinations, increase following distance on local highways and roads, and have low beams turned on.

Another cloudy start to the day for the central coast. If you're about to hit the road, be prepared to use your windshield wipers and have those low beams on!#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/prKIQx9y5r — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) September 1, 2021

The trough will also continue to bring cooler conditions to the central coast through the end of the week. The interior valleys will experience daytime highs from the mid-70s to the mid-80s. For contextual purposes, the average temperature for August across inland valleys like Paso Robles is 93 degrees.

Over the coastal valleys, daytime highs will range from the low to mid-70s and skies will be mostly cloudy from the morning and afternoon. Along the coast, temperatures will be much cooler and range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, daytime highs will be cooler through Thursday before warmer temperatures make their way back into the forecast, mainly for the interior valleys. By the weekend, most interiors will have daytime highs ranging from the mid-80s to the mid-90s, bringing the region back to near seasonal norms.