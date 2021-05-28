Foggy conditions through the morning commute will be followed by gradual afternoon clearing

The cloudy conditions are persisting Friday morning ahead of a mostly clear afternoon. For drivers, the morning commute will look fairly similar to Thursday's drive with the addition of more mist and drizzle, so be prepared to use windshield wipers for brief periods of time.

A northwest surface pressure gradient will bring breezy and at times gusty conditions to the south coast Friday. A wind advisory will go into

effect at 3 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Saturday as northwesterly winds are expected to range from 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. The strongest gusts are expected Friday night between Gaviota and Refugio.

The afternoon will include mostly clear skies with mild temperatures. Along the coast, peak temperatures will stay between the upper 50s and upper 60s with partly sunny skies. Expect more clearing over the valleys and for temperatures to range from the mid-60s to low 70s over the coastal valleys and mid-70s to the mid-80s over the interiors. These temperatures will persist through Saturday, however, by Sunday the inland will start to heat up.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the west by the end of the weekend, causing temperatures to increase to the upper 80s to mid-90s Sunday through at least Wednesday of next week.