Foggy morning makes way to warming trend

Patchy, dense fog with mild wind has spread along the coast and valleys including Santa Ynez, thought that fog should clear up by mid-morning around 11 a.m.

In the interior valleys, the morning skies are mostly clear but will transition to sunny and hot temperatures by the afternoon.

The temperatures are warmer than normal for this time of year in the interiors.

Later today, there will be triple digits with a heat advisory for San Luis Obispo Valleys and in Santa Barbara County.

The warming trend should continue through early next week, beginning to peter off into milder temperatures starting Monday from the north coast all the way down to the south coast.

Atascadero will go from a peak temperature today of 100 degrees to 78 degrees on Monday.

