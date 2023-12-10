Freezing overnight lows in the interiors while daytime highs remain mild

Winds are finally giving the Central Coast a break, but those overnight lows will be freezing in the interiors.

No more wind advisories are in effect locally, but Southern California is dealing with strong northeast winds and low humidity.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until Sunday at 3PM as firefighters deal with the South Fire in Ventura, which is 0% contained at around 800 acres.

Our local temperatures were pretty mild during the day with highs in the low 60s and low 70s.

Cambria and Paso Robles had a high of 63 degrees. The Southcoast saw warmer temperatures with a high of 70 for Santa Barbara.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Ynez took the lead with a high of 73 degrees.

Overnight lows were freezing with Paso Robles reporting a low of 28 degrees. Similar story for Santa Ynez, Shandon, Cuyama and California Valley seeing lows in the 30-to-32-degree range.

Sunday is looking at sunny, clear skies during the day, but clouds are expected to roll in during the night.

During the next three days, a trough will make its way to the Central Coast making temperatures drop on Tuesday. It is only a couple of degrees though.

Beaches are looking at mid 60s on Sunday and Monday but low 60s by Tuesday. Coastal Valleys are expecting 70s on Sunday and Monday but dropping to upper 60s by Tuesday.

The interiors are going from upper 60s to mid 60s by Tuesday.

Winds are expected to make a comeback with models showing some action in San Luis Obispo on Monday.

Our seven-day forecast is showing a very slight warm up on Wednesday with temperatures holding strong to upper 60s and low 70s for the rest of the week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!