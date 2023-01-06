Friday puts the rain on pause but not for long

Good morning, Central Coast!

A very chilly start to our Friday that will only warm mildly, day time highs once again struggling to reach the 60's. We also have some patchy fog to start the day in random spots across the region so take it slow on your morning commute.

After a nice pause on the rain Friday, the moisture will pick pack up again on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon there will be some light patchy showers that will slowly grow into steady moderate rain overnight. From that system, we could see from .25-1inch in accumulation.

A heavier rain storm will start up Monday and linger into Tuesday. This storm will mimic what we saw Wednesday/Thursday in terms of accumulation. Totals from this storm will range from 2-4 inches for the coastal valleys, 4 to 8 inches with local amounts up to 10 inches in the Santa Lucias.

We will likely see more intense south winds accompany this system as well.

As for temperatures, day-time highs will continue to sit in the upper 50's to low 60's through the next week.

