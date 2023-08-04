Get your sunscreen and water ready; A warmer weekend is ahead, especially for inland areas

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Friday!

The cooler-than-average temps we have felt these past couple of days won't be the case this weekend.

A mini heat wave is on its way on the Central Coast, especially for our inland areas. Triple-digit temps will be back in these areas through the weekend.

Temps look to warm more over the next three days: near 100 Friday, 100-105 Saturday, and 100-108 Sunday. Monday should still crack 100 in the warmest parts of the interior.

Beaches and Coastal areas will hang in the 70s and 80s this weekend. These warmer temps won't last very long.

This new ridge does not last for long, weakening on Monday and more significantly falling apart on Tuesday as a trough moves into the Pacific Northwest returning temperatures to sub-100-degree readings inland

No advisories are out yet but Saturday and Sunday are candidates for some type of heat-related advisory in northern SLO County.

There is a wind advisory in place until 3 a.m. Saturday in Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph through mid-morning, and again this afternoon through late tonight. Isolated gusts to 50 mph this evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Have a great weekend!