Gloomy start to the week with clouds lingering through Wednesday

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

It's been a gloomy start to the week, especially during the early morning hours. However, areas of the Central Coast are seeing pockets of sunshine this afternoon.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy later in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. West winds are expected to be about 15 mph in the afternoon. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s to about 60 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Tomorrow night will be cloudy with lows in the 50s to about 60 degrees.

Have a great week!