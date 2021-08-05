Gradual cooling trend begins Thursday

The fog has made a return Thursday morning and is blanketing most of the coastline and coastal valleys with the exception of the south coast where sundowners dominated in the overnight hours.

The gusty conditions will continue for the south coast through Friday as another wind advisory is set to go into effect tonight. Check out these wind speeds recorded at Gaviota Pass and the Gaviota coastline. Winds are still gusting from 28-44 mph. pic.twitter.com/hqSkloniub — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) August 5, 2021

Looking ahead to the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear after the fog mixes out and some cities will be slightly cooler compared to Wednesday's conditions.

The coast will experience gradual clearing through late morning ahead of a mostly sunny afternoon with daytime highs mostly in the 60s. The northwesterly winds will start out mild Thursday with the potential to reach speeds of 20 miles per hour. Over the coastal valleys, peak temperatures will stay between the low to upper 70s. As for the interior valley communities, it won't be as warm and temperatures will trend down by a few degrees and stay between the low and upper 90s.

Along the south coast, another wind advisory will go into effect from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. Friday as winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph.