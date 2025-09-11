Gusty southcoast winds before weekend warm-up

It's Thursday, Central Coast! Here's your forecast for today.

We have a wind advisory in place until Friday at 5:00 a.m. in our southcoast. You can expect gusts up to 45 mph and potential power outages. You should also be cautious when driving high-profile vehicles. Beaches and coastal valleys will see winds of about 20 mph by noon today.

Fog will burn off by the afternoon in most areas of the Central Coast.

Temperatures are expected to rise starting tomorrow. Next week, Paso Robles will see 90-degree temperatures, and San Luis Obispo will jump up to the low-80s.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will see mid-70s for the entire week.

Enjoy your week, Central Coast!