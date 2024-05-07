Gusty winds and sunshine keep temps mild

Gusty northwest winds are set to veer northeast from Wednesday into Friday. While skies remain generally clear throughout the week, coastal areas may experience brief patchy low clouds and fog.

The current gusty northwest winds are expected to intensify through the evening, reaching speeds of 35 to 45 mph, primarily affecting the mountains and passes of southern Santa Barbara County. Advisories are in place from this afternoon through the early morning hours.

A High Surf Advisory is now in effect from 9 PM this evening 9 AM Thursday for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. Breaking waves will range from 6 to 10 feet, accompanied by dangerous rip currents. During Wednesday evening's high tide around 10:30 PM, there is a chance of nuisance coastal flooding.

As cold air settles over the Great Basin, courtesy of a large low-pressure system over the Dakotas moving westward, winds will abruptly shift to northeasterly later tonight. This pattern will persist into the morning hours through Friday, with onshore flow returning each late afternoon. Patchy fog may develop overnight into Wednesday, becoming more likely later in the week.

Temperatures are forecasted to rise slightly tomorrow due to offshore flow and clear skies. Valleys are expected to reach around 80 degrees, while coastal areas will experience marine cooling, with beach temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and coastal valleys ranging from the lower 70s to nearly 80.

In the long term (Saturday through Tuesday), weather models present varying outcomes for the weekend, particularly concerning the trajectory of the wobbling upper-level low retrograding west.

The most probable scenario entails an increase in onshore flow, bringing cool coastal clouds and gusty winds over the interior. The first half of the following week appears relatively mild, except for the likely strengthening of onshore flow. However, indications suggest a potential warming trend in the latter half of the week as high pressure builds in.

