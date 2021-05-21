Gusty winds continue along with cooler temps on Friday

Another round of gusty winds are on tap for Friday, paired with cooler conditions before a weekend warm up.

A Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County south coast and mountains has been extended through Friday night. Northwesterly to northerly winds are expected to reach 25 to 35 MPH with local gusts up to 40 to 50 MPH.

Winds are expected to be fairly calm this morning, but they are looking to pick up early afternoon into evening.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued in San Luis Obispo County with 15 to 20 MPH winds with 25 to 35 MPH wind gusts.

We will have to watch the winds around the Loma Fire burning in Santa Barbara. Northerly winds aided in the spread of the fire Thursday night which is concerning with the drought and dry air, however temperatures seem to be cooler. Firefighters have been able to get a good handle on the fire overnight.

There is also a Beach Hazards Statement issued for the Central Coast through Sunday. This means dangerous rip currents and breaking waves with surf 6 to 9 ft.

Daytime highs at the coast are looking to reach upper 50's, low to mid-60's for the coastal valleys and mid to upper 60's to low-70's for the interiors.

Latest fog product imagery indicated more widespread low clouds across

the Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley with some patchy low clouds around Morro Bay this morning.

A low pressure system over Northern California will creep into our region today through Saturday bringing cooler temperatures.

By Sunday, the upper low will move northeast, but regional low clouds will continue to affect

the central coast Sunday morning, burning off in the afternoon for coast and coastal valleys.

High pressure builds this weekend warming our temperatures several degrees Sunday and Monday.

