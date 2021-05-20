Gusty winds continue as daytime highs trend down Thursday

A low-pressure system will swing in over the coast of Oregon Thursday, resulting in cooler daytime highs across the central coast.

Along the coast, temperatures will peak between the upper 50s and mid-60s, while the coastal valleys will range from the low to mid-60s. Across the interiors, temperatures will also be trending down and ranging from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

While temperatures are changing, winds will still remain breezy throughout most of Thursday. A wind advisory will remain in place for the central coast from northern Santa Barbara County to northern San Luis Obispo County through Thursday at 9 p.m. The same advisory will also remain in place through Friday morning for the south coast, mountains, and foothills in Santa Barbara County. During this window, expect winds to shift out of the north and northwest and range from 25-35 miles per hour with gusts from 40-50 mph.

While skies will be mostly clear for the morning commute, some stratus and fog were developing over the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday morning. The stratus will mix out by late morning, making for a clear day. The same will go for the rest of the central coast, especially as the windy conditions continue, which will result in plenty of sunshine.