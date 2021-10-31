Halloween weather forecast

Patchy fog and low clouds remain in the forecast tonight into Monday, keeping things cool for all the witches and warlocks that will be on the streets tonight.

The tail end of a system will bring the possibility of some rain to the northern portions of the forecast area, but before we get too excited rain totals are only expected to be at about .10 of an inch.

A ridge will then build to replace the trough Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a slight warming trend midweek.

Flow will also turn from onshore to weak offshore, aiding the the gradual warming and clearing of the marine layer.

Thursday will look a lot like Monday as another weak system grazes the top portions of SLO county again bringing a slight chance for spotty showers.

The rest of the area will have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

The long term continues with the warming trend and next weekend looks to be mostly sunny with clear skies and day time highs in the mid to upper 70's.