HANG ON TO YOUR HATS: Advisory level winds Tuesday

The weather on the central coast has been nothing short of weather whiplash over the last week Friday. The central coast produced the hottest weather in the United States with San Luis Obispo hitting 106° much of the rest of the area also hit 100° Friday Saturday was still a hot day for much of the area but huge changes developed over the course of the weekend.

We will not have to worry about that kind of heat in this week's forecast. The story of the next couple of days will be the mild to cool temperatures and a lot of onshore wind. A wind advisory has been posted for the Central Coast from noon to 8 PM Tuesday for northwest winds 20 to 30 mph sustained with gusts to 45 mph Wednesday also looks quite breezy to windy in the afternoon though no advisories posted yet.

We can expect night and morning cloud, cover to be rather dense, and with several frontal boundaries moving through a trough in the jetstream, a few areas of drizzle can't be ruled out on Tuesday.

It's also possible Wednesday at high elevations that we could see a few light showers, but most of the area should stay dry as this trough moves through the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs for the next couple of days will feature beaches in the 60s with coastal valleys in the lower 70s the south coast in the mid-70s and the interior in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

After the trough lifts out on Wednesday. High pressure will develop to close the work week and temperatures will start to warm again, but nowhere near the levels they were to close last week.