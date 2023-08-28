Heat advisories and warnings extend into Tuesday for parts of the Central Coast

High pressure and some strong offshore winds deliver temperatures in the 90s and triple digits for coastal valleys and even some beaches to start the week. The overall pattern that produced the offshore winds and high temperatures is still around Tuesday but perhaps just slightly less intense. That being said part of the area is still in a heat advisory with some valleys in an excessive heat warning into Tuesday evening. There is also a wind advisory for southwest Santa Barbara County from 6:00 PM Monday night until 3:00 AM Tuesday morning for winds 20 to 30 mph out of the north gusting to 40 mph.

Offshore winds negate the cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean and in this case not only are the winds offshore but also sinking and compressing. Offshore winds of good pace with the compressional heating element produce some beach temperatures into the 90s on Monday.

Tuesday's daytime highs looked to feature more 80s and 90s for coastal valleys with beaches ranging from the 70s to the middle 80s. South Coast daytime highs should also reach the 80s. Interior valley temperatures we'll hit the triple digits on Tuesday again with some peak numbers near 105 degrees. Wednesday looks pretty similar to Tuesday but significant cooling develops Thursday and Friday as temperatures not only cool but dipped to below average readings for most of the area.