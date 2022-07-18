Heat Advisories expiring but heat continues

The interior valleys were extremely hot as expected, a heat advisory was in place for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, an Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and the Cuyama Valley but will be expiring Sunday evening at 8p.m.

As we start the work week temperatures will cool ever so slightly on Monday as marine later pushes in for the late evening through the early morning.

That pattern will continue through Wednesday and temperatures will warm back up through then as well. For the interiors that means upper 90's for the next week, coastal areas will be in the 80's to mid 70's and the beaches will be in the low 70's to 60's.

Once we get to mid week temps will start to fall, but for the interiors the temperature drop will be minimal only sliding into the low 90's. For the coastal valleys and beaches things will sit in the low 70's to lower 60's.